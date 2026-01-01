Thousands of Palestinians perform morning prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque after 40-day closure

Shafaqna English-Thousands of Palestinians performed the morning prayer on Thursday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, after the 40-day following a 40-day closure imposed by Israel ended.

Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem was reopened to Muslim worshippers Thursday following a 40-day closure imposed by Israel amid joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The mosque, located in the Old City, was reopened at dawn, allowing hundreds of Palestinian Muslims to enter the Al-Haram al-Sharif compound.

As the gates were opened with the morning call to prayer, large numbers of worshippers flocked to the site, with many seen breaking into tears and performing prostrations of gratitude in the mosque’s courtyards.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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