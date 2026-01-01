Advocates: Hate incidents target Shia Muslims in US since US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English- Since the United States and Israel first attacked Iran over a month ago, federal law enforcement visits to Shia Muslims living in the US have increased, as have hate incidents targeting them online and in person, lawyers in California and New Jersey reported.

Muslim advocates who track hate incidents and legal cases say comments from the Trump administration about the Iran war have put a target on Muslim Americans, and especially Shia communities as Iran is a majority-Shia country.

In Los Angeles, several Iranian or Shiite Muslims have been visited by the FBI in the last month, said Dina Chehata, the civil rights managing attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Los Angeles chapter. She said the spike in visits aligns with the start of the Iran war and is consistent with what she described as a pattern of reactive crackdowns on diaspora Muslim communities whenever there is a geopolitical flashpoint.

Sources: Religion News

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