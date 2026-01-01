EU to zoom in on 12 possible countries to site migrant return hubs

Shafaqna English- Some EU member states, namely Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands, are scouting various nations as possibilities to site migrant return hubs.

Since the European Parliament voted to allow the possibility of building ‘return hubs’ outside of EU borders, member states have been searching for potential candidates who would be willing to site them.

France-Presse (AFP) reported that discussions have “zoomed in on 12 nations: Rwanda, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Egypt, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Montenegro and Ethiopia.”

Sources: Info Migrants

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