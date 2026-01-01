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Saudi Arabia executes two Shia over ‘terror’ offences

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Shafaqna English- Two Shia Saudi citizens were executed over ‘terror’ offences, Saudi authorities announced on Thursday.

Mustafa Ali al-Subaiti and his nephew Ali Hassan al-Subaiti were found guilty of “joining a foreign terrorist organisation, participating in the manufacture of explosives and possession of weapons, and killing and assaulting security personnel”, the Saudi interior ministry said.

They were also convicted of firing on a security headquarters and harbouring individuals wanted for murder, kidnapping, and other crimes.

Mustafa was arrested in late 2017 during a clash with security forces in Qatif governorate.

Sources: New Arab

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