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Kamal Kharrazi martyred after sustaining injuries from a US-Israeli air strike

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Shafaqna English- Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, was martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was martyred on Thursday night after succumbing to severe injuries sustained in a terrorist attack by the US and Israel several days ago.

The assassination attempt also claimed the life of his wife on the day of the initial strike.

Sources: Mehr News 

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