Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has become a symbol of resistance & courage against global powers

Shafaqna English- Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Martyr Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stands as one of the most influential figures in contemporary global politics. Moreover, he is admired by many within the Islamic world for his ideological steadfastness and leadership.

Since 1989, following the death of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei steered Iran through the aftermath of the Iran-Iraq war, crippling Western sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and recurring domestic unrest, which the USA caused, and intensifying confrontation with Washington and Tel Aviv (12-day War and Ramadan War).

Biography of Ayatollah Khamenei

On the 19th of April 1939, Ayatollah Khamenei was born in the holy city of Mashhad, in the province of Khorasan. Sayyed Ali was the second son of Sayyed Javad Khamenei, a humble and poor Islamic scholar who taught all members of his family how to lead a simple, humble way of life.

At the age of four Sayyed Ali and his older brother Mohammad, were sent to maktab, the traditional primary-schools of that time, in order to learn the alphabet and the Holy Quran. Later, he was transferred to a newly established Islamic school to continue his learning.

After this primary schooling, Sayyed Ali pursued his studies at the theological seminary in Mashhad.

At Soleiman Khan and Nawwab religious schools and under the supervision of his father and the tutorships of some great religious scholars, he studied all the ‘intermediate level ‘ curriculum including logic, philosophy and Islamic jurisprudence in the exceptionally short time of five years. He then started his advanced level studies called darse kharij with such eminent scholars and instructors as Grand Ayatollah Milani.

The young Sayyed Ali was only eighteen years old when he started his studies at the highest level. He decided to make a pilgrimage to the holy shrines in Iraq, and so he left Iran for Najaf in 1957. He was fascinated by the theological and academic instructions of such eminent scholars such as Ayatollah Hakim and Ayatollah Shahrudi.

Diligently and enthusiastically he followed his advanced studies in Qum from 1958 to 1964 and benefited from the teachings of great scholars and grand ayatollahs such as Ayat. Borujerdi, Imam Khomeini, Ayat. Haeri Yazdi and Allamah Tabatabai.

Political activities

It was in Qum in 1962, that Sayyed Ali joined the ranks of the revolutionary followers of Imam Khomeini who opposed the pro-American, anti-Islamic policies of the Shah’s regime.

Dedicated and fearless, he followed this path for the next 16 years which ultimately led to the downfall of the Shah’s brutal regime: persecution, torture, imprisonment and exile could not make him waver for a moment.

In May of 1963 (corresponding to the holy month of Muharram), Imam Khomeini honored the young, brave cleric Sayyed Ali, with the mission of taking a secret message to Ayatollah Milani and other clergymen in Mashhad, on the ways and tactics of exposing the true nature of the Shah’s regime. He fulfilled this mission properly and traveled to the city of Birjand for further propagation of Imam Khomeini’s views. Here he was arrested for the first time and spent one night in jail.

In January 1964 (Ramadhan 1383), according to a well-organized plan, Ayatollah Khamenei and a few close friends traveled to Kirman and Zahedan in southern Iran, to expose the phony referendum the Shah was holding for his so-called reforms.

Throughout the years 1972-1975, Ayatollah Khamenei was holding classes on the Holy Quran and Islamic ideology in three different mosques in Mashhad. These classes together with his lectures on Imam Ali’s (as) Nahjul Balagha attracted thousands of conscious, politically-minded youth and students. The lectures were circulated among the people in hand-written or typed forms, in most towns and cities.

His clandestine activities, however, prompted SAVAK to apprehend him in the winter of 1976 and sentence him to exile for three years. This difficult period came to an end in the latter part of 1978 due to the prevailing political conditions, and Ayatollah Khamenei returned to Mashhad a few months before the triumph of the Islamic revolution. He diligently continued his political-religious activities in this momentous period of civil unrest and mass demonstrations throughout Iran.

Shortly before the triumph of the Islamic Revolution (February 11, 1979) and before Imam Khomeini’s victorious return to Iran from Paris, an Islamic Revolutionary Council was formed at the behest of the Imam. Ayatollah Khamenei was appointed as a member of this Council together with other important Islamic notables such Shahid Ayatollahs Motahhari and Beheshti. He, therefore, left Mashhad for Tehran to take up his new responsibilities.

From the earliest days of the Iran-Iraq war, when Saddam Hussein-led Ba’athist regime forces invaded the Iranian territory, he assumed multiple roles simultaneously: Imam Khomeini’s representative on the Supreme Defense Council, Tehran’s elected voice in the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and the Friday Prayer leader for the capital. Yet, rather than confining himself to committees and offices, he sought direct engagement on the frontlines. Then, he became the country’s president and led from the front in the Holy Defense war. He became a source of emulation for young fighters.

During his tenure as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized cultural dimensions as the core measure of the Islamic Revolution’s success.

There are many reasons for his widespread popularity in Muslim societies

There are many reasons for his widespread popularity in Muslim societies, as well as the political strengths that make him a formidable leader in the eyes of Western governments.

Symbol of Resistance and Anti-Imperialism

Ayatollah Khamenei is viewed as a symbol of defiance against Western and Israeli influence. His unwavering anti-imperialist rhetoric and support for movements resisting Western intervention have earned him admiration across various Muslim communities.

A key pillar of Iran’s strategy under Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was backing regional allies, as part of the “Axis of Resistance”. The ‘Axis of Resistance’ challenges U.S. and Israeli strategic dominance.

Emphasize unity among Muslims

Ayatollah Khamenei’s public addresses and writings often emphasize unity among Muslims and critique Western cultural dominance.

He has issued significant fatwas, including one prohibiting the insult of Sunni revered figures. Such gestures aim to reduce sectarian tensions and promote Islamic unity.

Promoter of Islamic Awakening

As a proponent of Islamic governance, Ayatollah Khamenei supports resistance movements across the Middle East. A key pillar of Iran’s strategy in the Ayatollah Khamenei era was backing the Axis of Resistance.

Invite Western youth to critical engagement with Islam

His open letters to Western youth invite critical engagement with Islam and highlight perceived Western hypocrisy.

Religious Legitimacy and Simplicity

Among the highest-ranking Shia clerics, Ayatollah Khamenei is revered for his piety, modest lifestyle, and deep commitment to Islamic principles.

Emphasizing Strategic Patience and Long-Term Vision

Ayatollah Khamenei is recognized for his calculated and patient leadership style. Rather than reacting impulsively, he often adopts a long-term perspective, allowing Iran to endure sanctions and political isolation while waiting for favorable geopolitical shifts

Emphasizing Resistance Economy and Self-Sufficiency

In response to sanctions, Ayatollah Khamenei has championed a ‘Resistance Economy’ that emphasizes domestic production and technological advancement. He was a fierce advocate for scientific advancement, overseeing Iran’s nuclear and satellite programs, which he viewed as essential for the independence of the “Global South.”

Ayatollah Khamenei’s strategic vision encompassed the economy as a central pillar of national strength, emphasizing sustained planning and ethical labour.

Annual slogans, from “Economic Jihad” (2011-2012) to “Resistance Economy” (2016-2017) demonstrated the integration of economic priorities into the ideological framework of governance as he saw it.

Far from only reacting to inhuman and illegal Western sanctions that piled up after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei’s guidance in economic matters predated crises, advocating for thrift, national production, labour support, and financial discipline.

Emphasizing Cyber and Media Capabilities

Iran’s investment in cyber Capabilities, surveillance, and media influence under its direction has made it a formidable player in information warfare and soft-power projection.

Emphasizing justice in domestic governance

He had consistently emphasized justice in domestic governance, advocating the elimination of discrimination and marginalization, especially for deprived and disadvantaged segments of society.

He had repeatedly called on government officials to sincerely pursue social justice.

Ayatollah Khamenei is known as a serious reader

Ayatollah Khamenei is known as a serious reader. His intellectual interests covered a wide range of disciplines, including philosophy, mysticism, poetry, literature, history, social sciences, political thought, and even novels. He was also a poet himself and had a deep interest in literary analysis. In addition, he had shown a strong interest in cinema, often watching films, following the work of actors and artists, and commenting on cinematic works. Overall, he believed that cinema can play an important role in promoting human values.

In recent years, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has become a symbol of resistance and courage against global powers.

His popularity and influence have increased significantly not only among the Iranian people but also in the Islamic world and even among global audiences in the media and social media.

Today, more than four decades after the Islamic Revolution, Iran remains a sovereign and influential country in the region. The martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei does not represent the end of an era, but the transformation of the Islamic Revolution into an even deeper, politically and spiritually irreversible movement.

Sources: English.khamenei.ir, Tahlilroz, Middle East Monitor, Mehr News Agency, Press TV

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