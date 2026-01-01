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Pope Leo condemns US-Israeli war on Iran

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Shafaqna English– “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” Pope Leo wrote Friday morning on X.
“Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples,” Pope Leo wrote.

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