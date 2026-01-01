Pope Leo condemns US-Israeli war on Iran

Shafaqna English– “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” Pope Leo wrote Friday morning on X.
“Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples,” Pope Leo wrote.
In a follow-up post, Leo said: “Absurd and inhuman violence is spreading ferociously through the sacred places of the Christian East, profaned by the blasphemy of war and the brutality of business, with no regard for people’s lives, which are considered at most collateral damage of self-interest”.
The critical messaging comes shortly after the Pope denounced Trump’s threat this week to destroy “a whole civilization” in Iran, calling the president’s rhetoric “truly unacceptable.”
Trump told reporters last week he believes God supports the United States actions in Iran.
Source: News Break