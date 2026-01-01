Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with US representatives

Shafaqna English– The Iranian delegation (Minab 168), led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, has arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with representatives from the United States.

According to Shafaqna, the negotiations are scheduled to commence today (April 11) at 12:00 PM Tehran time, with the participation of security, political, economic, and legal committees from both countries in the Pakistani capital.

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The Iranian Delegation in Pakistan

According to a report by Shafaqna, with the arrival of the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, the regional diplomacy scene has entered a new phase. The delegation consists of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Speaker of Parliament), Seyed Abbas Araghchi (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Ali Akbar Ahmadian (Secretary of the Supreme Defense Council), and Abdolnaser Hemmati (Governor of the Central Bank).

Some media outlets report the possible presence of the CENTCOM Commander in the U.S. negotiating team; notably, General Ahmadian, a member of the Supreme Defense Council, is part of the Iranian delegation.

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Upon arrival at the airport in Pakistan, the Iranian delegation was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials, including Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistan Army.

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The U.S. Delegation in Pakistan

On the other side, the American delegation is present in Islamabad, led by JD Vance, Vice President, accompanied by Steve Witkoff (Special Envoy) and Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law).

This is considered the highest level of diplomatic contact between the two countries since the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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