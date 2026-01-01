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Al-Aqsa Mosque: 100000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 10 April 2026

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Shafaqna English- Around 100,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking the first Friday since the end of a 40-day closure imposed by Israel.

Thousands of Palestinians from Occupied Jerusalem and 1948-occupied territories began arriving at the Aqsa Mosque at the early dawn hours, despite strict restrictions and heavy security measures enforced by Israeli forces at the entrances to the Old City and the Mosque gates.

As worshipers gathered, Israeli forces entered the Mosque courtyards in an apparent attempt to restrict access and disrupt attendance. A young man was also assaulted near the Asbat Gate while leaving the Mosque after prayers.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

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