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NGO: People with disabilities face extreme challenges amid war in Sudan

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Shafaqna English- People with disabilities face extreme challenges amid war and ‘catastrophic levels of humanitarian situation in Sudan, the nongovernmental organisation Humanity & Inclusion reported.

Humanity & Inclusion, an international NGO focused on disabled and vulnerable people in dire situations, said in a statement on Thursday that the situation of the most vulnerable continues to deteriorate as violence persists, basic services collapse, and threats are posed by unexploded ordnance.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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