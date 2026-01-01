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Official: 221 children killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

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Shafaqna English- The head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Organization said that 4,993 women were injured and 258 killed, while 221 of the fatalities were children including 18 under the age of five.

Jaafar Miadfar said on Sunday that a total of 2,115 of those injured were under 18. Of these, 124 were younger than five years old and 70 were under the age of two.

He added that 4,993 of the injured were women who had no involvement in military activities and were harmed during the US-Israeli attacks.

Sources: IRNA

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