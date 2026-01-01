Scientists say humans may have up to 33 senses

Shafaqna English- New neuroscience research suggests that the traditional idea of five senses is outdated, with experts now arguing humans may rely on more than 30 interconnected sensory systems that constantly shape how we perceive the world.

For centuries, people have been taught that sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch are the core human senses. Yet neuroscientists now say this picture is far too simple. Our everyday experience—whether feeling the stiffness in our shoulders, sensing the texture of bread, or smelling morning coffee—is shaped by dozens of sensory processes working together.

Much of what we perceive is inherently multisensory. What we feel can shape what we see, while scents can influence how we experience textures. Experiments show that certain shampoo fragrances can make hair seem smoother, and aromas in low‑fat yogurt can make it taste richer without changing its ingredients.

Professor Charles Spence of Oxford’s Crossmodal Laboratory says many neuroscientists estimate humans may have 22 to 33 senses. These include proprioception, which tells us where our limbs are without looking, and the vestibular system, which helps maintain balance. Another is interoception—the ability to detect internal signals like hunger or changes in heart rate. People also experience a sense of agency and a sense of ownership over their limbs, both of which can be disrupted in stroke patients.

Even the classic senses break down into multiple subsystems. Touch includes pain, temperature, itch, and pressure. Taste itself is a fusion of touch, smell, and gustation—the tongue’s ability to detect sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Fruit “flavours,” such as raspberry or mango, are actually created mostly by smell molecules released in the mouth and carried to the nose while eating.

Other senses interact in surprising ways. Passengers on an aircraft climbing after takeoff may feel as if the cabin tilts, even though their eyes report no change—an illusion created by the vestibular system overriding visual cues.

At the University of London’s Centre for the Study of the Senses, researchers have spent years uncovering how these systems work together. Their studies show that changing the sound of footsteps can alter how heavy a person feels, or that aircraft noise weakens perceptions of sweet and salty flavours but leaves umami intact—explaining why tomato juice tastes better on planes.

Their recent public exhibition, “Senses Unwrapped,” reveals illusions such as small objects feeling heavier than larger ones despite being identical in weight.

Scientists say these insights highlight how complex our sensory world really is. Whether walking outdoors or enjoying a meal, they suggest taking a moment to notice how multiple senses combine seamlessly to construct every moment of experience.

Source: PsyPost

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