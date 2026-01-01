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Archbishop of Washington urges Catholics to engage in civic action against war on Iran

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Shafaqna English- Cardinal Robert McElroy, the archbishop of Washington, has called for Catholics to engage in civic action against the “immoral” war on Iran.

Reporter Christopher Hale, whose Substack documents the Trump administration’s interactions with the papacy, shared a video of the archbishop’s address, in which McElroy urged his congregation to “move beyond prayer.”

As citizens and believers in this democracy that we cherish so deeply, we must advocate for peace with our representatives and leaders.

It is not enough to say we have prayed. We must also act. For it is very possible that the negotiations will fail and the president will move to re-enter this immoral war.

Sources: Guardian

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