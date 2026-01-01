Pope calls for protecting civilians from horrific effects of war

“The principle of humanity, inscribed in the conscience of every person and recognized in international law, entails a moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the horrific effects of war.”

The Pope extended his wishes for peace, “in communion of faith in the Risen Lord,” to the Eastern Churches that today celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar. His prayers also focused on those suffering due to wars .”

From Europe to the Middle East, Leo XIV reflected on “these days of sorrow, fear,” but also of “unwavering hope in God,” experienced by the “beloved” people of Lebanon.

“I call on the parties in the conflict to declare a ceasefire and urgently seek a peaceful solution.”

Continuing this symbolic journey around the world, the Pope then turned his gaze to Africa, recalling that Wednesday, April 15, marks three years since the beginning of the “bloody” conflict in Sudan.

“How much the Sudanese people are suffering, innocent victims of this inhuman tragedy!”

The Pope renewed his invitation to the warring parties to lay down their arms and begin, “without preconditions, a sincere dialogue aimed at ending this fratricidal war as soon as possible.”