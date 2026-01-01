CAIR condemns violent online threats against California mosque

Shafaqna English–CAIR denounced online threats against a mosque in California.

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) on Saturday condemned the violent online threats resulting from an online smear campaign targeting the Islamic Society of Orange County (ISOC) in connection with its planned community expansion in Garden Grove.

The campaign, fueled by misinformation circulated on social media by notorious anti-Muslim bigots, falsely alleges that ISOC is promoting anti-American values and attempting to create a “parallel society” where US laws do not apply. These false claims led to a surge of hateful rhetoric and alarming threats of violence against the mosque and its congregants.

In response, ISOC issued a public statement highlighting its more than 50-year history of serving Orange County, emphasizing its dedication to peace, interfaith dialogue, civic engagement, and community service, and reaffirming that its congregation is both proudly American and proudly Muslim.

CAIR-LA is working closely with ISOC, which has contacted local law enforcement to address the threats and ensure the safety of the mosque’s congregants and staff.

In a statement, CAIR-LA Legal Director Amr Shabaik, Esq., said:

“Anti-Muslim conspiracy theories that portray Muslim communities as ‘parallel societies’ with so-called ‘no-go zones’ are not only false and unfounded, but—as demonstrated by the alarming influx of online threats targeting ISOC—they are also dangerous and put real lives at risk.

“ISOC has long been a cornerstone of interfaith engagement and community service in Orange County. We commend their leadership in addressing this misinformation and urge public officials and community members to stand united against hate and violence while upholding the fundamental American principle of religious freedom.”

He added that CAIR-LA recently condemned a hate incident targeting the Islamic Society of Simi Valley, as well as reports of other mosques in Claremont and La Mirada being targeted.

CAIR-LA calls on community leaders, elected officials, and residents to reject misinformation and support ISOC’s efforts to continue serving the broader public through initiatives such as its longstanding food pantry, educational programs, and interfaith partnerships.

The organization also urges social media platforms and law enforcement agencies to take threats of violence seriously and to ensure accountability for those who incite harm.

According to CAIR’s most recent civil rights report, complaints of anti-Muslim bias and discrimination have continued to rise nationwide, reflecting an ongoing pattern of Islamophobia impacting communities across the country.