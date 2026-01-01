Sumud Flotilla sets sail again from Barcelona to Gaza

Created in 2025 by NGO representatives, activists and volunteers from various countries, the flotilla is launching its second mission to Gaza.

It is notable that the largest participation in the fleet, which departs from different points across the Mediterranean, again comes from Spain.

The Barcelona-based flotilla, which last sailed in September with 42 boats and 462 people, will depart on April 12 with almost double the scale — 70 boats and nearly 1,000 volunteers from 70 countries.

One of the flotilla’s spokespersons, Pablo Castilla, stated that the main goal of the initiative is “to condemn international complicity in what is happening in Gaza, demand accountability, and open a humanitarian corridor by sea and land.”

Castilla expressed concern that international attention on Gaza has declined due to US and Israeli attacks on Iran and Israel’s actions in Lebanon. “Israel has intensified the blockade on Gaza, restricted aid entry, expanded settlements, and accelerated land confiscation,” he said.