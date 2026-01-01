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Measles control requires tailored interventions for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar

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Shafaqna English- Bangladesh is once again facing a public health threat, measles cases, that is both familiar and preventable, since early January 2026.This outbreak began and continues to intensify in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The camps are extremely overcrowded, hosting over 1.1 million refugees (UNHCR, December 31, 2025), around 190,000 of whom are children under five years of age.

This demographic and living context creates conditions highly conducive to the rapid spread of a contagious disease like measles.

Sources: Daily Star

www.shafaqna.com

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