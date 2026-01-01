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Pope Leo arrived in Algeria

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Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV departed from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Saturday, embarking on his longest Apostolic Journey to date—a 10-day tour of four African nations. The pontiff’s itinerary includes Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, marking his third and most extensive papal voyage abroad.

The Holy Father is set to spend the first two days in Algeria, where he will make history as the first pope ever to visit the country. Officials say the journey will be guided by themes of peace, migration, the environment, youth, and the family.

During his stay, Pope Leo will also visit a home for the elderly operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor and celebrate Mass at the Basilica of St. Augustine in Annaba.

Source: Vatican News

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