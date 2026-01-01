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Iran reports massive environmental damage from US-Israeli attacks

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s Department of Environment has issued a report detailing the environmental damage resulting from the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, cautioning that the level of destruction in some instances is close to jeopardizing the country’s habitability.

The detailed report, released on Monday, outlines the impacts in four key areas: industrial infrastructure, buildings, protected ecosystems, and major oil storage sites.

Attacks targeting key production, industrial, and service units in 10 provinces, namely East Azarbaijan, Alborz, Bushehr, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Markazi, Yazd, Gilan, and Fars, resulted in environmental damage ranging from low to severe, the report said.

Sources: IRNA

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