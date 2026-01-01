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Report: Afghanistan–Pakistan hostilities deepens challenges for Afghan women

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported the increasing impact of recent hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Afghan women.

This report, produced by the Operational Gender Coordination Group with input from women’s organizations and aid workers, is based on field assessments conducted despite ongoing security constraints. It reveals that cross-border airstrikes and clashes since late February have affected at least ten provinces, including Kabul, Khost, and Nangarhar.

Women and girls make up over half of the affected individuals, part of an estimated total of 90,000 people impacted. Many families, including those previously displaced by the 2025 earthquake, are facing renewed displacement and economic challenges.

Sources: Ariana News

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