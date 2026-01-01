Pope Leo says he has ‘no fear’ of US administration

Shafaqna English– Pope Leo responds to Trump’s comments, telling reporters while traveling to Algeria that he has ‘no fear’ of the US administration.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” the pontiff said on Monday, as he began a days-long visit to four African nations. “That’s what I believe in. I am called to do what the church is called to do.”

The pope on Saturday called for an end to conflict, without explicitly mentioning the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. “Enough of war,” Leo said during a peace vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

The pope also suggested “delusion of omnipotence” is fueling the US-Israel war on Iran, imploring the country leaders to come to a peace agreement.

Trump on Sunday night posted on social media calling the pope “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

The Pope has called for peace in Iran since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. He has repeatedly called for the parties involved to engage in negotiations, including saying on March 1 that he was making “a heartfelt appeal to all the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility of halting the spiral of violence before it becomes an unbridgeable chasm.” He has said that “God does not bless any conflict.”