At Grand Mosque of Algiers, Pope urges Muslims and Christians to build peace

Welcomed by the Rector of the Mosque, Mohamed Mamoun al Qasim who offered words of fraternity, the Pope said: “I thank you for these reflections and for these important words during this visit, from a place that represents the space that belongs to God, a divine and sacred space”.

He went on to recall his personal link to the country through Augustine of Hippo, describing Algeria as “the land of my spiritual father,” and highlighted themes central to his address: the search for truth, the recognition of the dignity of every human being, and the shared responsibility to build peace. “To seek God,” he said, “also means recognising the image of God in every man and woman,” and he said that such recognition calls for mutual respect and coexistence.

The Pope also pointed to the dual religious and intellectual vocation of the mosque complex, noting the importance of developing human knowledge to better understand creation and the dignity of the human person.

He concluded by assuring prayers for the people of Algeria and for all nations, expressing hope that peace, justice, reconciliation and forgiveness would grow among peoples.