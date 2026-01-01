Save the Children: 5,000 babies born into Sudan war each day

Shafaqna English- According to Save the Children, official data indicates that there have been 5.6 million births in Sudan since the war began in April 2023. This means that approximately 5,000 children are born each day in a country where millions of people are surviving on just one meal a day.

The international charity has warned that at least three babies are being born every minute in Sudan, facing conditions that “no child should ever endure.” This situation arises as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) enters its third year.

Sources: ALJazeera

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