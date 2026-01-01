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ORF: War is worsening climate crisis in Middle East

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Shafaqna English- A new report published on Tuesday by the Observer Research Foundation Middle East (ORF) warns that the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are accelerating environmental damage and significantly contributing to global climate change.

The report describes this phenomenon as a “silent casualty of war.” The analysis, authored by Houraa Daher, focuses on the environmental consequences of the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. It highlights how military operations and attacks on energy infrastructure produce large volumes of greenhouse gas emissions while also damaging ecosystems and public health.

Sources: Ariana News

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