UNICEF: At least 245 children killed and maimed in Sudan in 2026’s first 90 days

Shafaqna English– At least 160 children have been reportedly killed and 85 maimed in Sudan in 2026’s first 90 days, UNICEF reported.

The highest casualties were recorded in Darfur and the Kordofan states, where ongoing violence has pushed communities to the brink.

Three years of unrelenting conflict have displaced over 5 million children, often repeatedly, as frontlines shift and violence spread. In the most impacted areas, ongoing attacks continue to destroy homes, schools, markets and hospitals. New means of warfare are increasingly harmful, with 78 per cent of reported child casualties resulting from drone attacks, UNICEF said.

Since the onset of the war, the United Nations has verified more than 5,700 grave violations against children across Sudan, affecting at least 5,100 children – over 4,300 of whom have been killed or maimed. Darfur and Kordofan again record the highest numbers of child casualties. The true toll is far higher, but insecurity and limited access to affected areas hinder sustained monitoring and verification.

The consequences of war on children’s right to education are concerning. More than one third of schools in Sudan are closed, and a further 11 per cent are being used as shelters or reportedly occupied by parties – meaning almost half of all school buildings are no longer used as classrooms. Today, at least 8 million children in Sudan remain out of school.

Despite insecurity and access challenges, UNICEF continues to deliver lifesaving health, nutrition, water, child protection and education services across Sudan. However, the response is under growing strain.