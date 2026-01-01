Letter of Iranian envoy to Pope Leo: “Act of religious leaders standing against aggression is fulfillment of a mission rooted in the Word of God”

Shafaqna English- In a letter sent to Pope Leo XIV, condemning the disrespect and offense shown by Donald Trump toward His Holiness, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Holy See expressed that “the act of religious leaders standing against injustice and aggression is not a political choice, but the fulfillment of a mission rooted in revelation, in the Word of God, and in the tradition of the prophets.”

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the letter sent to Pope Leo XIV by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Holy See, is as follows:

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,

Leader of the Catholics of the world,

With greetings and respect,

In an age when the horizons of the earth have been darkened by the dust of violence and the flames of war, and when the cries of the defenseless are lost amid the clamor of power-seekers, the voice of divine men—whether from the altar of the Church or within the community of the faithful—shines like a light in the darkness and awakens dormant consciences. In such a moment, the act of religious leaders standing against injustice and aggression is not a political choice, but the fulfillment of a mission rooted in revelation, in the Word of God, and in the tradition of the prophets. From this perspective, whenever a true religious leader speaks in defense of the oppressed and stands against aggression and bloodshed, he is in fact echoing that very call which arises from the heart of the Gospel: “Blessed are the peacemakers,” while at the same time reflecting that eternal exhortation embodied in the Islamic tradition: “Be an adversary to the oppressor and a helper to the oppressed.”

When a religious leader, in a language imbued with faith and conscience, stands against war-mongering and aggression, such a stance is not only a right but a sacred duty. Silence in the face of injustice is tantamount to complicity; and a voice that does not rise in defense of the oppressed is devoid of the spirit of religion. Thus, when Your Holiness—or any other divinely inspired leader—speaks of the suffering of ordinary people—of children buried beneath the rubble of war, of mothers plunged into mourning, and of lands drenched in blood—it is, in truth, the voice of human conscience that speaks through him. This is the voice of faith: a faith that finds its meaning not in rigid rituals, but in the defense of life, dignity, and peace.

Recently, with deep regret, the world has witnessed the disrespect and offense shown by Donald Trump toward Your Holiness, who stands as a herald of peace and justice and as an opponent of violence and war. While condemning such imprudent behavior, I emphasize that no government or power has the right to reproach or insult such a voice merely for its call to peace. Power, when devoid of ethics, becomes a blind instrument; yet religion, in its most authentic form, remains ever a vigilant observer and critic of power, not its subordinate. Insulting religious leaders who speak in the path of peace and justice is, in reality, an affront to those very values that constitute the foundation of every human society. Such conduct is not a sign of strength, but rather an indication of weakness in the face of a truth that cannot be silenced.

Today’s world, more than ever, stands in need of the convergence of divine traditions against violence. If the voice of the Gospel and the call of the Qur’an draw closer together in defense of the oppressed, a new horizon of hope will open before humanity. In this horizon, religious leaders act not as political actors, but as guardians of meaning and conscience. By recalling a truth that transcends transient interests, they call humanity back to its essential nature—namely, mercy, justice, and peace.

Allow me to submit to the supreme leader of the Christian world that standing alongside the oppressed, even when it entails great cost, is the very path traversed by the prophets and faithfully upheld by the friends of God. The voice of peace, though it may appear faint amid the tumult of war, is in reality the deepest and most enduring voice, for it is rooted in a truth that can neither be silenced by force nor extinguished by insult. This voice is the voice of God within the conscience of humanity—a voice that continually proclaims: do not oppress, and do not remain silent in the face of oppression.

The defense of the oppressed is not merely a choice, but a response to a sacred calling—a call that resounds from the heavens and the divine scriptures. Where love replaces violence and justice ascends the throne of power, humanity draws nearer to its true essence.

And how beautiful is that moment when scattered hearts, united in compassion for the suffering of others, become a single voice—a voice that, calm yet resolute, stands firm against the storm of injustice and whispers: hope is still alive.

In conclusion, I extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Your Holiness for your firm and clear positions in support of peace, peaceful coexistence, and opposition to war and bloodshed, which are presently being fueled by hegemonic powers, particularly in the Middle East. It is hoped that, in accordance with the certain divine promise, a world free from violence and injustice awaits all lovers of freedom and seekers of truth across the globe.

Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Holy See

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