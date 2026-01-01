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Official: Fall of UNESCO-listed Chehel Sotoun’s ornaments continues

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Shafaqna English- The Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Isfahan Province stated that the extent of damage to the Chehel Sotoun Palace Museum has increased compared to a month ago, and the fall of its ornaments due to the impacts of bomb blast waves is ongoing.

Amir Karamzadeh, referring to the ongoing process of assessing the damage inflicted upon the Chehel Sotoun historical complex in Isfahan due to attacks near the vicinity of this UNESCO World Heritage site, said: “Assessments indicate that some of the damage to this World Heritage monument is progressing.”

He clarified: “This situation indicates that the severity of the damage is serious, and specialized and research studies are necessary before any restoration action.”

Karamzadeh stated: “In the current situation, we cannot merely focus on restoring the ornaments while ignoring potential structural issues, because this could lead to a recurrence of damage and the falling of ornaments after restoration.”

He added: “For this reason, we need to use more advanced equipment to examine the different layers of damage and to reinforce the structure.”

According to him, teams of specialists in wooden ornamentation, metal structures, and mirror work have been collaborating for days to accurately estimate the damage and determine urgent methods for protection and stabilization of the current condition to prevent the spread of destruction.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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