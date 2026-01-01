Wadi Al Salam reflects centuries of social, cultural & economic diversity

Shafaqna English- Wadi Al Salam is a treasure trove of history, forming a living archive of Iraq’s spiritual heritage. Visitors encounter a striking mix of graves, from simple markers to elaborate mausoleums adorned with inscriptions, tiles, and religious symbols. Together, they reflect centuries of social, cultural, and economic diversity, offering a visual history of the people buried here.

Graves from centuries past stand beside more recent burials, and the site is believed to contain the tombs of ancient prophets, including Hud and Saleh, figures recognized in both Islamic and biblical traditions.

Wadi Al Salam Cemetery, located 180 km southwest of Najaf, covers approximately 10 square kilometers (1,485 acres) and is estimated to contain 5 to 6 million graves, making it the largest cemetery in the world. For over 1,400 years, people have been continuously buried here, resulting in a vast city of the dead that expands alongside the Iraqi province.

Its significance comes from the nearby shrine of Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine, the Prophet Muhammad’s cousin and the first Shia Imam. Millions of Shia Muslims see burial near Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine as the ultimate spiritual honor, and pilgrims arrive from across Iraq and the Shia world, hoping to secure a resting place in this sacred ground.

Custodians, local religious authorities, and Najaf municipality workers coordinate daily burials, care for graves, and guide visitors. Their work keeps the vast cemetery functional, maintaining order across the millions of graves that stretch as far as the eye can see.

As Najaf’s population expands, the cemetery grows with it. NASA satellite imagery reveals tens of thousands of new graves added each year, while reports estimate roughly 50,000 burials annually. The pressures of urban expansion highlight the delicate balance between the city of the living and this vast city of the dead.

Sources: Shafaq News

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