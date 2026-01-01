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April 25th: International Interfaith Conference 2026 to be held in London

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Shafaqna English- The International Interfaith Conference 2026 will be held in London on April 25th, featuring lectures by top speakers from different backgrounds.

According to Shafaqna, the Arbaeen Global Networking (AGN) has organized the International Interfaith Conference 2026 to be held in London, bringing together faith leaders, scholars, and community voices to explore unity, justice, and shared human values.

The conference will be held in Dewan Al-Kafeel, Wembley, London, on 25 April 2026, from 10:00 AM up to  4:00 PM, UK time.

For attendance please register HERE.

www.shafaqna.com

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