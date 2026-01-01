10 countries call for protection of aid workers in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday, Canada and nine other countries issued a joint statement expressing their deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

They called for the protection of aid workers involved in relief efforts. The countries involved—Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom—highlighted their serious concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis and displacement issues in Lebanon.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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