Infants in Gaza are facing an escalating hygiene crisis

Shafaqna English- Mothers in Gaza are facing significant challenges in obtaining essential hygiene items for their babies.

Diapers, which were once a common necessity, have become scarce and unaffordable for many families, making them completely out of reach for others.

This situation highlights the severe humanitarian crisis affecting the region. The crisis has arisen due to ongoing Israeli restrictions on the entry of basic goods into the Gaza Strip, including hygiene supplies and products for infant care.

Sources: New Arab

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