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Officials: Over 170 Iranian students & professors killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

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Shafaqna English- More than 170 Iranian students and professors have been killed in attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf has said that more than 60 university students and 10 professors have been martyred in the recent US-Israeli aggression against the country.

During a visit to the Aerospace Research Institute of Iran (IARI) on Wednesday, Simaei expressed hope that the academic community would continue the work of those lost in the attacks.

More than 20 state universities, as well as several research institutes, have been directly targeted by the attacks, resulting in both significant physical destruction and the loss of critical human resources.

Meanwhile, Bijan Ranjbar, the president of the Islamic Azad University, confirmed that 110 students from his institution have been martyred, and 21 university branches of his institution have sustained damage.

In addition, four faculty members and two employees, as well as two students from the SAMA schools, were martyred.

Sources: Mehr News

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