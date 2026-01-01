Afghanistan: Quranic calligraphy, artworks on display in Herat

Abdul Jalil Tawana, head of the Calligraphers Association, said the handwritten copy of the Holy Quran was completed over a period of 16 months by female calligraphers from Herat.

Mawlawi Abdul Mateen Adil, head of culture and arts at the Department of Information and Culture, said that in addition to the handwritten Quran, nearly 100 other calligraphy pieces are also displayed at the exhibition.