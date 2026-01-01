UN: Aid to Afghans remained steady despite declining global assistance in 2025

Shafaqna English- The United Nations announced that in 2025, it continued to provide essential support to millions of Afghans, even as global assistance declined.

Funding for basic human needs increased for the third consecutive year. According to the UN’s Afghanistan results report, funding under the Strategic Framework for Afghanistan 2023–2027 reached $1.7 billion last year. This investment supported crucial services, livelihoods, and recovery efforts throughout the country.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com