Study finds loneliness may drive a hidden path to online shopping addiction

Shafaqna English- New behavioral research reveals that feelings of social isolation can trigger a psychological chain reaction—from emotional comfort buying to public status‑seeking—ultimately leading to online shopping addiction.

A new study published in Deviant Behavior uncovers how loneliness quietly fuels compulsive online shopping. Researchers found that people who feel socially disconnected initially buy goods to soothe emotional discomfort, but over time, this habit shifts toward displaying status, reinforcing a cycle of excessive spending.

Online shopping has become woven into everyday life, and while its convenience is undeniable, experts warn of escalating behavioral risks. Online shopping addiction is marked by strong cravings to buy, intrusive thoughts about shopping, emotional distress when trying to stop, and a growing need to spend more to achieve the same relief.

Loneliness plays a central role in this escalation. Defined as a painful sense of inadequate social connection, loneliness often pushes individuals toward “compensatory consumption”—purchases meant to fill an internal emotional void. Psychological theories suggest people buy to regain control or repair damaged self-esteem, treating goods as symbols of competence or identity.

But because loneliness stems from missing social bonds, internal coping alone rarely resolves it. Many people then shift to seeking external approval. This often manifests as conspicuous consumption—the purchase of luxury or status‑symbol items designed to signal prestige, especially on social media and algorithm‑driven e‑commerce platforms that magnify attention and exposure.

A research team led by Kai‑En Hung at Taiwan’s National Pingtung University of Science and Technology examined how these behaviors link together. They argue that digital environments intensify the desire for belonging and can turn private emotional coping into public self‑display, eventually solidifying into rigid shopping addiction patterns. Features like livestream shopping, with real‑time comments and social urgency, may heighten the effect.

The authors suggest future research should examine specific online platforms such as auctions or secondhand luxury markets, which might shape how users seek comfort or social recognition. They also recommend pairing surveys with narrative prompts to better capture why people choose shopping—rather than healthier alternatives—when feeling isolated.

Source: PsyPost

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