Muslim Council of Britain registers thousands of new voters for local elections

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has successfully registered over 2,100 new voters across various cities in England for the upcoming local elections.

Their campaign, titled “Hungry for Change,” was launched in January and has focused on outreach efforts in mosques and local communities, particularly during the month of Ramadan. More than 100 volunteers have participated in this initiative, working in cities such as Birmingham, London, Manchester, Sheffield, and Leeds. The local elections are scheduled for May 7, covering 136 local authorities in England, as well as the devolved governments of Scotland and Wales. The deadline for voter registration is April 20.

Sources: Hyphen Online

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