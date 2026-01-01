UNFPA: Three-quarters of women in Sudan feel unsafe as war rages on

Shafaqna English- In war-torn Sudan, women and girls are consistently reporting ongoing dangers and risks of gender-based violence, both while fleeing for safety and after arriving at displacement camps.

This statement comes from Fabrizia Falcione, the UNFPA Country Representative in Sudan, who briefed journalists in New York on Friday regarding a recent assessment involving 95 focus group discussions across 16 of Sudan’s 18 states. Approximately 1,000 women and girls participated in the assessment, and 76 percent of those aged 25 to 49 reported feeling unsafe not only within the displacement camps and sites but also in surrounding areas such as markets, water points, firewood collection sites, roads, and streets. Falcione made these remarks while speaking from Khartoum.

Sources: News.un.org

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