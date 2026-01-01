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UN official: Lebanon is facing a “catastrophic” displacement crisis

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Shafaqna English- Lebanon is currently experiencing a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis that is overwhelming the country, as ongoing Israeli attacks persist, a senior United Nations official has warned. “This is one step too far,” stated Imran Riza, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, in an interview with Anadolu.

He added that more than 1.2 million people—over 20% of the Lebanese population—have been displaced since March 2, when Israeli attacks on Lebanon commenced in response to Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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