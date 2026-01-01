OCHA: Clashes along Durand Line leaves thousands of Afghan children without access to education

Shafaqna English- Recent clashes along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan have left thousands of Afghan children without access to education.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted that at least 22 schools in northeastern Afghanistan are urgently in need of reconstruction. Around 12,000 students have been left without education due to the ongoing conflict, further exacerbating the challenges faced by families in the region.

The violent conflict, particularly in northeastern Afghanistan, has not only displaced families but also caused significant damage to educational infrastructure, with several schools reported as destroyed in the fighting.

In the village of Barikot in Kunar province, schools were directly hit by shelling, leading to the destruction of classrooms and forcing many residents to flee. Witnesses reported that school facilities, including books, laboratories, and classroom equipment, were severely damaged and rendered unusable. “This is the school where I studied. I feel very sad,” one resident told AFP, reflecting the deep emotional toll that the destruction has had on the community.

Sources: Ariana News

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