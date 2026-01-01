WFP: HungerMap Live platform helps humanitarians combat hunger

Shafaqna English- The UN World Food Programme (WFP) launched its next-generation platform called HungerMap Live on Thursday.

This digital monitoring and intelligence site combines food security data with predictive modeling to aid the fight against hunger in over 50 countries. By synthesizing information from more than 300 analysts and numerous trusted partners—such as government-validated statistics, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), and various agricultural and economic data—the platform offers the most comprehensive and up-to-date perspective on the hunger issues facing the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Sources: News.un.org

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