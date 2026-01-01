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Dutch parliament supports proposal to push for suspension of EU-Israel Agreement

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Shafaqna English- A majority in the Dutch House of Representatives has backed a proposal urging the government to call on the EU to suspend the trade component of the EU–Israel Association Agreement. This request is based on concerns regarding Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories. The coalition parties, D66 and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), argue that Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and recent legislative developments raise significant human rights concerns.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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