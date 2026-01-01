Iraq controls Tigris river contamination

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Environment Minister Hallo al-Askari announced on Tuesday that authorities have addressed a pollution issue affecting the Tigris River.

This problem was caused by silt that was displaced by water flow from rivers and dams. In a statement, al-Askari explained that the pollution originated at the confluence of the Tigris River and the Diyala River and extended downstream to the southern regions of Iraq. According to him, water flows stirred up sediment deposits from the riverbed, resulting in contamination of the water supply.

Sources: Iraqi News

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