English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq controls Tigris river contamination

0

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Environment Minister Hallo al-Askari announced on Tuesday that authorities have addressed a pollution issue affecting the Tigris River.

This problem was caused by silt that was displaced by water flow from rivers and dams. In a statement, al-Askari explained that the pollution originated at the confluence of the Tigris River and the Diyala River and extended downstream to the southern regions of Iraq. According to him, water flows stirred up sediment deposits from the riverbed, resulting in contamination of the water supply.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Rise in Tigris River after recent rainfall

parniani

Iraq: Mesopotamia’s ancient rivers face an unprecedented water crisis

leila yazdani

Iraq: Tragedy of hundreds of fish dying in Tigris River [video-photos]

asadian

Iraq: Critical Condition of Tigris River [Video]

asadian

Baghdad’s Green Zone: Two Katyusha rockets hit near US embassy

asadian

Overcrowded ferry drowned over 70 people in Iraq

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.