UN: About 50 women killed daily in Gaza until December 2025

“Between October 2023 and December 2025, more than 38,000 women and girls were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli air bombardments and ground military operations,” Sofia Calltorp, representative of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), said at a briefing in Geneva. “This includes more than 22,000 women and 16,000 girls, which represents an average of at least 47 women and girls killed every day.”

According to Calltorp, the share of women and girls among those killed is “much higher than in previous conflicts in Gaza.”