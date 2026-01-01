Islamic Federation of Korea held ceremony to honor activists

Shafaqna English– The Islamic Federation of Korea held a ceremony at the Seoul Central Mosque to honor activists who have contributed to the development of Islam and Islamic institutions in the country, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.
Among these individuals, Ayana Moon-ji was honored for her role in improving Korea’s image and building relations with Muslim countries.
Also, Sharif Jo Kyung-hee was honored for his continued support of Islamic and educational projects. His efforts in establishing a scholarship fund dedicated to the education of Muslim children are of particular importance. This demonstrates a practical approach to investing in the future of the Muslim community and strengthening their institutional presence in the country.
The Islamic Federation of Korea noted that these individuals have contributed to the development of Islam in South Korea and strengthening ties with the Muslim world, reflecting a role that goes beyond the local context and encompasses broader civilizational and cultural dimensions, emphasizing the growing presence of Islam in Korean society.
The federation explained that one of the most important aspects of this recognition was their contribution to the establishment of a scholarship fund to support the education of Muslim children in Korea, which is very valuable in terms of experience and expertise.
The fund is a direct investment in the future of the Muslim community with sustainable education that helps build future generations.
Source: IQNA