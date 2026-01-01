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Aid group: 4.2 million people expected to be displaced by end of 2027

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Shafaqna English–  4.2 million people are expected to be displaced by the end of 2027, a Danish humanitarian aid agency reported.

The number does not take into account those fleeing their homes due to the current situation in the Middle East, as the Danish Refugee Council’s projections were based on data available at the end of 2025, it said in its annual displacement forecast.

The figure of 4.2 million comes on top of the 117.3 million people already displaced worldwide, DRC said.

The war in the Middle East “is driving new displacements and making the humanitarian situation worse,” the agency’s secretary-general, Charlotte Slente, said in a statement.

SourceArab News

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