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Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 17 April 2026

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Shafaqna English- 75,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem amid tight Israeli restrictions.

The Jerusalem Governorate affirmed that tens of thousands of people arrived at the Mosque from early morning.

Israeli police forces prevented Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the imam and preacher of Aqsa Mosque, from entering the compound after he attempted to reach it for Friday prayer.

The police forces also obstructed worshipers’ access, particularly near the Yusufiya Cemetery.

Earlier on Thursday, Jerusalem-based activists and Palestinian groups issued widespread calls urging residents of Occupied Jerusalem and 1948-occupied territories to intensify their presence at Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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