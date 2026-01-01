Afghanistan: Shias in Samangan expressed concern about expanding violence after Herat Massacre

Shafaqna English- After the tragic killings of several Shia residents in Herat, individuals from the Shia communities in the provinces of Sar-e Pol and Samangan, who frequently travel to Mazar-e-Sharif, have expressed their concerns about the potential for similar massacres in northern Afghanistan.

They fear the possibility of violent incidents repeating, noting that extremist groups have a history of targeting Shia travelers along the Dara-e Suf to Mazar-e-Sharif route.

Residents of Sar-e Pol specifically reference the shooting of five Shia individuals on April 26, 2022, as evidence of the ongoing threat. Ghulam Hussain, a resident of the Balkhab district in Sar-e Pol who has traveled to Mazar-e-Sharif, describes his journey through the Chimtal district of Balkh as filled with fear and anxiety. He worries about the possibility of being attacked by extremist groups along the roadside. Following the recent killings of Shia individuals in Herat, he has become even more apprehensive about the dangers on the routes between Sar-e Pol and Balkh.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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