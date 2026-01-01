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UNHCR: Clashes in southeastern Afghanistan have affected nearly 35,000 people

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that recent clashes in southeastern Afghanistan have impacted nearly 35,000 people.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, the organization reported that it has begun delivering emergency assistance to those affected, in collaboration with other United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations. According to the report, tents, solar lamps, and essential relief items are being distributed to families in need to help address their immediate requirements.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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