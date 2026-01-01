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Lebanese reopen destroyed bridges & roads to return home

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Shafaqna English- Displaced Lebanese civilians began reopening roads and bridges that had been destroyed by Israeli strikes to return to their homes, just hours after a pause in Israeli bombing took effect at midnight. This return began almost immediately after a ten-day ceasefire commenced at 12 a.m. on Thursday. Families started leaving shelters overnight and heading south in large numbers after being forced from their homes due to Israel’s invasion the previous month. Roads connecting Beirut to southern Lebanon became congested quickly, with traffic stretching for kilometers from the outskirts of Sidon to crossings over the Litani River. With key infrastructure damaged or destroyed, residents worked alongside the Lebanese army, local government workers, and volunteers to restore access routes that had been cut off by Israel’s bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the south.

Sources: New Arab

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