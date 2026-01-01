Iran & Russia filed a protest with UNESCO regarding damage to Tehran’s cultural heritage

Shafaqna English- The ambassadors of Iran and the Russian Federation to UNESCO have expressed their concerns about the damaging effects of missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and cultural heritage in Tehran.

In a joint emergency letter addressed to the Director-General of UNESCO, Ahmad Pakatchi and Rinat Alyautdinov, the permanent representatives of Iran and Russia, voiced their protest regarding the harmful impacts of missile strikes on both civilian facilities and cultural heritage in Tehran.

Sources: IRNA

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